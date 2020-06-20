Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Shanoo Sharma questioned
Bollywood's popular casting director Shanoo Sharma has been questioned by the police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.
Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: DCP Abhishek TrimukheDeputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police..
Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul playMumbai Police has received the final postmortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been signed by a team of five doctors.
Criminal Complaint Filed against Rhea Chakraborty, Celebs Quit TwitterSushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been facing social media trial even since the actor passed away. Now, a fan has actually filed a criminal complaint against her for..