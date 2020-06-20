Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Shanoo Sharma questioned
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Shanoo Sharma questioned

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case- Shanoo Sharma questioned

Bollywood's popular casting director Shanoo Sharma has been questioned by the police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood award shows; says people in the industry lobby against you

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has created a wave in Bollywood. One after another, a lot of...
Mid-Day - Published

Roopa Ganguly claims Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account being tampered with, says she has screenshots as proof

Roopa Ganguly is the latest to probe a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case
DNA - Published

Shekhar Suman launches 'Justice For Sushant' forum to pressurize CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Shekhar Suman launched a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' to not only pressurize CBI inquiry but...
DNA - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe [Video]

Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul play [Video]

Sushant's post mortem report: Clear case of suicide with no other foul play

Mumbai Police has received the final postmortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been signed by a team of five doctors.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:18Published
Criminal Complaint Filed against Rhea Chakraborty, Celebs Quit Twitter [Video]

Criminal Complaint Filed against Rhea Chakraborty, Celebs Quit Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been facing social media trial even since the actor passed away. Now, a fan has actually filed a criminal complaint against her for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published