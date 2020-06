Swara Bhasker- 'Rasbhari' reflects hypocrisy of repressive society Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:06s - Published 37 seconds ago Swara Bhasker- 'Rasbhari' reflects hypocrisy of repressive society Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker says her latest web series "Rasbhari" reflects important issues of society, like "hypocrisy of a repressive society and patriarchy's fundamental fear of female sexuality". 0

