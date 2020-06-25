Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundation
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundation

Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell for their foundation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Canoe

Canoe Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell, in… https://t.co/UaSBtPR3uM 17 minutes ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Prince Harry, Meghan win right to use Archewell name for non-profit https://t.co/7G7iict9pA https://t.co/hXieQOPQC7 8 hours ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell, in… https://t.co/WIPMAXj3m7 8 hours ago

gracetosio45

GraceTrumpWarrior RT @TheToadours: Meghan and Harrys Archewell trademark rejected. They didnt sign it or pay the proper fees. Not suprising My lord they can… 5 days ago

malcolmthurgood

Malcolm Thurgood Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trademark for Archewell has an update https://t.co/QReHf6KTZL why does the media i… https://t.co/VMWdi7Q4m0 1 week ago

scarletindigo3

scarlet indigo RT @harpersbazaarus: Meghan & Harry Are "Excited" to Launch Archewell When the Time Is Right https://t.co/cQ8npt4Rkh 1 week ago

harpersbazaarus

Harper's Bazaar Meghan & Harry Are "Excited" to Launch Archewell When the Time Is Right https://t.co/cQ8npt4Rkh 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle veut montrer au prince Harry le meilleur de Los Angeles [Video]

Meghan Markle veut montrer au prince Harry le meilleur de Los Angeles

La duchesse Meghan souhaite montrer au prince Harry le meilleur de Los Angeles, selon certaines sources.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:33Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been reported that they apparently..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:08Published
Harry e Meghan volontari insieme agli ex gangster [Video]

Harry e Meghan volontari insieme agli ex gangster

Il Principe Harry e Meghan Markle hanno trascorso una giornata facendo volontariato con un'organizzazione in cui lavorano anche ex membri di gang di Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published