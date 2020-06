1,500-Year-Old Graffiti Covers a Massive Rock in Mongolia Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 minutes ago 1,500-Year-Old Graffiti Covers a Massive Rock in Mongolia Ancient Banksy? Take a closer look at Taikhar Rock and you’ll find it’s covered in graffiti that dates back to the 6th century. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this