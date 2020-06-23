Global  

Update On Family Who Drowned In East Brunswick
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Update On Family Who Drowned In East Brunswick

Update On Family Who Drowned In East Brunswick

Investigators say a grandfather, mother and 8-year-old girl drowned after the little girl somehow got into the pool.

Electricity Did Not Play A Role In Drowning Of East Brunswick Family, Authorities Say

Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter in-law Nisha Patel, 33 and her 8-year-old daughter were discovered...
CBS 2 - Published



