|
|
|
|
Update On Family Who Drowned In East Brunswick
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Update On Family Who Drowned In East Brunswick
Investigators say a grandfather, mother and 8-year-old girl drowned after the little girl somehow got into the pool.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter in-law Nisha Patel, 33 and her 8-year-old daughter were discovered...
CBS 2 - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|