3 Mind-blowing moments from the virtual BET Awards
From a tennis court transformation to Michelle Obama congratulating her 'girl' Beyoncé, the BET Awards had it all.
Suruchi @notevenbitfunny I guess I should have also rewatched the Season 2. The recaps weren’t good enough.
But so far th… https://t.co/gTKT3DFhT2 1 day ago
Amber Griffiths @ekoner Love therapists for their mind blowing 'no, that wasn't OK' moments that change everything. Make fuel from the anger. 2 days ago
The Gleaming Sword @MistressMalice2 Thanks for giving my article a look. It sounds like you had a similar response to the book. When t… https://t.co/SQaKsEvVwh 2 days ago
Penn State CPA Today at 3 p.m. ET, join @Cirque for a 60-minute special featuring some of the best live show moments of La Nouba,… https://t.co/jOa219qGUy 3 days ago
Joseph Fadoir @primeau31 That’s gotta be one of those moments when you realize you’ve made it. I mean, she’s from Japan, yet she… https://t.co/TK368WOXac 3 days ago
Name Cannot Be Blank2 RT @atptour: Magic moments from @DreddyTennis in Halle ✨
Mind-blowing tennis 🤯 @ATPHalle https://t.co/FZk6zIiv9r 1 week ago
Athulya RT @KHARENIHARIKA: @DrashtiDhamiWeb @drashti10 There r so many moments but when Nandini save herself from that old man at that her expressi… 1 week ago
Beyoncé To Be Given Humanitarian Award At BET AwardsThe BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic..
BET Awards 20th Anniversary to Be Celebrated With Remote ShowPresident of BET Networks, Scott Mills, talks about being the first network to host an award show amid the coronavirus pandemic and about celebrating the network's 40th anniversary.
Beyoncé va recevoir un prix humanitaire aux BET AwardsBeyoncé recevra un prix humanitaire aux BET Awards 2020 ce week-end pour ses initiatives philanthropiques.