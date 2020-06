Wembley to play pre-recorded national anthem Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Wembley to play pre-recorded national anthem There will be no fans at Wembley when Northampton take on Exeter in the League Two play-off final but there will be a national anthem sung, after soprano Faryl Smith pre-recorded it outside the stadium. 0

