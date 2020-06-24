Broward To Close Beaches For July 4th Holiday

𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 RT @10TampaBay: UPDATE: #PalmBeach County joins #Broward and #MiamiDade in closing beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend because o… 2 minutes ago
𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 RT @10TampaBay: #Broward County joins #MiamiDade in closing beaches during the holiday weekend because of #coronavirus https://t.co/F40UpH6… 3 minutes ago
Daniel Freer⚔ Joining Miami Dade in Lockdown of beaches July 4 weekend...Ft Lauderdale and Broward County will also close beaches… https://t.co/hrEsAVeV4N 3 minutes ago
Six Degrees RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: Palm Beach County joins Miami-Dade and Broward who decided to close beaches for July 4th weekend due to COVID-19 super… 9 minutes ago
Following the path's of NATURE RT @fox35orlando: Authorities in Broward County and Palm Beach County said they would be closing beaches during the busy Fourth of July wee… 28 minutes ago
StevieJane RT @scopedbylarry: I am relieved to learn this: Broward joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches for Fourth of July weekend
https://t.co/vA1FO3T… 35 minutes ago
THESKY973DOTCOM Beaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties to close over the 4th of July Weekend, following neighboring Miami-Dade decision to close. 37 minutes ago
Larry Lynam I am relieved to learn this: Broward joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches for Fourth of July weekend
https://t.co/vA1FO3TSqz 38 minutes ago
Broward county closing beaches for the July 4th holiday weekendBroward County is expected to announce the closure of their beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend.
Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID CasesCBS4's Ty Russell reports Broward is weighing a similar decision.
How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa BayAll eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.