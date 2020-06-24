Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Broward To Close Beaches For July 4th Holiday
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Broward To Close Beaches For July 4th Holiday
Mike Cugno reports the beaches will be closed July 3rd through July 5th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New York City's Beaches Will Finally Open For Swimming July 1st

New York City's Beaches Will Finally Open For Swimming July 1st The long-awaited announcement, just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, comes after the mayor was...
Gothamist - Published



Tweets about this

chika_caridura

𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 RT @10TampaBay: UPDATE: #PalmBeach County joins #Broward and #MiamiDade in closing beaches during the 4th of July holiday weekend because o… 2 minutes ago

chika_caridura

𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮 RT @10TampaBay: #Broward County joins #MiamiDade in closing beaches during the holiday weekend because of #coronavirus https://t.co/F40UpH6… 3 minutes ago

DWFreer

Daniel Freer⚔ Joining Miami Dade in Lockdown of beaches July 4 weekend...Ft Lauderdale and Broward County will also close beaches… https://t.co/hrEsAVeV4N 3 minutes ago

SixDegrees9

Six Degrees RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: Palm Beach County joins Miami-Dade and Broward who decided to close beaches for July 4th weekend due to COVID-19 super… 9 minutes ago

Longboat4EVER

Following the path's of NATURE RT @fox35orlando: Authorities in Broward County and Palm Beach County said they would be closing beaches during the busy Fourth of July wee… 28 minutes ago

stefsstuff2

StevieJane RT @scopedbylarry: I am relieved to learn this: Broward joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches for Fourth of July weekend https://t.co/vA1FO3T… 35 minutes ago

THESKY973DOTCOM

THESKY973DOTCOM Beaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties to close over the 4th of July Weekend, following neighboring Miami-Dade decision to close. 37 minutes ago

scopedbylarry

Larry Lynam I am relieved to learn this: Broward joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches for Fourth of July weekend https://t.co/vA1FO3TSqz 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Broward county closing beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend [Video]

Broward county closing beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend

Broward County is expected to announce the closure of their beaches for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:21Published
Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases [Video]

Miami-Dade To Close Beaches July 4th Weekend Over Rise In COVID Cases

CBS4's Ty Russell reports Broward is weighing a similar decision.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay [Video]

How recent COVID-19 spike could impact Fourth of July in Tampa Bay

All eyes are on Pinellas County beaches as Miami-Dade County made headlines after shutting down beaches for the Fourth of July.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:27Published