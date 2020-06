Government give £1 billion funding for school upgrades

The government have announced £1 billion in funding as part a 10-year plan to upgrade England's schools and further education colleges.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the programme was part of an "activist, interventionist approach" in supporting the UK economy after coronavirus.

Report by Connerv.

