SAS Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference, lashes out at cadre in his letter

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his dissociation from the faction of the Hurriyat Conference that he floated in 2003.

Geelani has also written a detailed letter to all constituents of the Hurriyat about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Hurriyat Conference.

Geelani had been made lifetime chairman of the Hurriyat Conference.

