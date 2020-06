PM praises Sir Mark Sedwill after cabinet ousting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised Sir Mark Sedwill for his work as a civil servant after he stepped down from the role of Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser.

Asked if his replacement needed to be a Brexiteer, Mr Johnson said "nobody should know, least of all me".

Report by Connerv.

