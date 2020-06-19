Boris Johnson and school pupils discuss September return

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited the site of Ealing Fields High School in West London today, where he discussed the provision of £1 billion in funding to upgrade England's schools and further education colleges.

While chatting with school pupils on the site, Mr Johnson talked about their return to school in September - asking if they were "confident and happy" at the prospect.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn