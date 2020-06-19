Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson and school pupils discuss September return
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Boris Johnson and school pupils discuss September return

Boris Johnson and school pupils discuss September return

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited the site of Ealing Fields High School in West London today, where he discussed the provision of £1 billion in funding to upgrade England's schools and further education colleges.

While chatting with school pupils on the site, Mr Johnson talked about their return to school in September - asking if they were "confident and happy" at the prospect.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

willsspot

Willsspot Boris Johnson visits school to teach pupils about Dominic Cummings plans for the demise of the human race. You know… https://t.co/IDBhYBlXrs 2 hours ago

_ANEWS_

Carl PM will force parents by law to send children back to school https://t.co/C8ceqaPHIH 1 day ago

IrinaBenjamin8

Irina Benjamin PM will force parents by law to send children back to school https://t.co/Zj6pl7A2T6 Sent via @updayUK 1 day ago

MihaiScorobete

Mihai Scorobete PM will force parents by law to send children back to school https://t.co/6dwQqfoLzv Sent via @updayUK 1 day ago

pepetideo

Pepetideo The PM can go***himself. I will decide when I'm ready to take my kids back to school and if its not a man that… https://t.co/BTl0Cu7NJe 1 day ago

SimpliArt

Simpli Art PATHETIC FOOL @BorisJohnson #ToryCorruption #ToriesOut #BorisJohnsonMustGo @ExasperatedTory @nev101101 PM will forc… https://t.co/33iHP0L8Xn 1 day ago

updayUK

upday for Samsung UK Good morning from Upday. The early-AM news include: - Covid-19 case rate nears grim 10m milestone - Boris Johnson… https://t.co/ngYI7qZs5E 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson visits school in Hertfordshire [Video]

Boris Johnson visits school in Hertfordshire

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a school in Hertfordshire ahead of today's government press briefing in Downing Street. He also announced that he is 'sure' all children can go back to school..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published
Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children [Video]

Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund to help schools catch up and 'bounce forward' when they reopen in September.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September [Video]

Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September

Boris Johnson has said it is his intention that children of all ages in England should be able to return to school on a five-day-a-week basis in September. The Prime Minister has said to “watch this..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published