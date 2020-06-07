Warm, humid start to the week

It's been very stormy to our west over the weekend, and today we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms here in southeast Wisconsin.

WELCOME BACK-LETS TAKE A LIVELOOK AT THE STORM 4 MAX RADARTHIS MORNING- AFTER A DRYWEEKEND - WE COULD SEE A FEWPOP UP SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS HERE INSOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.AND AS WETAKE A LIVE LOOK OVERMILWAUKEE NOW-- A LOT OF USALREADY STARTING TO PEEK AHEADTO THE INDEPENDENCE DAYWEEKEND AND IT'S LOOKING HOT.It's been very stormy to ourwest over the weekend, andtoday we could see a few popup showers and thunderstormshere in southeast Wisconsin.The rain will be far from aguarantee, but any storm thatdoesdevelop, may be strong.

It'salso going to be warm andhumid today, with highs in the80s and dewpoints near 70.

Popup storm chances end around 10p.m.

This evening and the restof the night should be quietbut muggy.

Pop up showers andstorms may develop againtomorrow and Thursday, butthose chances are looking evensmaller.

It's going to be awarm and humid all week.

Wemay really heat up for the 4thof July weekend as 90 degreesis looking possible bothSaturday and Sunday, if notsooner.