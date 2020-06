Corgi Unimpressed With New Baby Brother

Occurred on June 17, 2020 / Stockholm, Sweden Info from Licensor: "Guess who just got a little brother.

This is Emil the corgi with his baby brother outside our supermarket.

This is normally a great opportunity to relax and check out the surroundings but these plans got totally ruined this time.

If Emil would have anything to say about it, the baby brother would be given away as soon as possible."