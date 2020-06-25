Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare
If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare.
Trump Tries To Kill Obamacare During PandemicAn hour before midnight, President Donald Trump’s administration filed a Supreme Court brief seeking to dismantle the Affordable Care Act during the coronavirus pandemic.