Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare
If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare (CNN)In the midst of a global pandemic with the presidential election just months away, the Justice...
With a jab at Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

With a jab at Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill WASHINGTON: Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled...
Q&A: Overturning 'Obamacare' during a pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The decade-old health care law that has divided Americans even as it expanded...
