OFFICIAL Chelsea Sign Timo Werner For £50M From RB Leipzig Transfer Talk

On this week’s episode we take a look at rumours in the Premier League, leading with the story that Arsenal are willing to triple Thomas Partey’s wages to bring him to London.

A lot of questions over who Manchester United will sign this summer, with Jack Grealish’s asking price set very high, but cheaper alternatives like Leon Bailey on the market.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti looks to raid his former clubs for talent and another takeover bid has come in for Newcastle.