Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement Beyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian Award to the Black Lives Matter movement and her "brothers and sisters" who have been "marching and fighting for change". 0

Related news from verified sources Beyonce dedicates BET Humanitarian award to Black Lives Matter protesters; daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins her first award Beyonce won BET Humanitarian award during the 20th annual award ceremony held on Sunday.

