Hairdressers in high demand during lockdown relaxation in Ireland
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Hairdressers in high demand during lockdown relaxation in Ireland

Hairdressers in high demand during lockdown relaxation in Ireland

Customers take their seats in a hair salon in Athy, Co Kildare, as Ireland enters phase three of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Includes interviews with Laura Grufferty and Bryant Jordan.

