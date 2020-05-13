Hairdressers in high demand during lockdown relaxation in Ireland
Customers take their seats in a hair salon in Athy, Co Kildare, as Ireland enters phase three of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Includes interviews with Laura Grufferty and Bryant Jordan.
Dublin barber jokes about operating a repair shop as more Covid-19 restrictions liftedA Dublin barber has joked that he will be operating as a repair shop when he finally gets back to cutting hair after lockdown. John O’Loughlin, who has worked in Tallaght for 35 years, said some of..
Britain marks two coal-free months during coronavirus lockdown as renewable use growsAt midnight on Wednesday, Britain will have gone a full two months without burning coal to generate power, a record since the Industrial Revolution.
As Britain entered a coronavirus lockdown, the..
Grocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 PandemicGrocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 Pandemic According to the Labor Department, costs went up 2.6 percent in April 2020. Not since February of 1974 has there been that big of an increase..