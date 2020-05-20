Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New report predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio will take years
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:37s - Published
New report predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio will take years

New report predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio will take years

New data shows about how long it'll take for Northeast Ohio to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The headline—it's going to be a painful few years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Local economists concerned pandemic could put families in cycle of debt, slowing economic recovery [Video]

Local economists concerned pandemic could put families in cycle of debt, slowing economic recovery

According to a new survey compiled by LendingTree, 56% of U.S. parents with children under the age 18 are saddled with coronavirus related debt, with 40% taking on a significant amount of new credit..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:31Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published