New report predicts economic recovery from COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio will take years
New data shows about how long it'll take for Northeast Ohio to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The headline—it's going to be a painful few years.
Local economists concerned pandemic could put families in cycle of debt, slowing economic recoveryAccording to a new survey compiled by LendingTree, 56% of U.S. parents with children under the age 18 are saddled with coronavirus related debt, with 40% taking on a significant amount of new credit..
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks upEquity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..