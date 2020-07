Monday Saving Monday: Free passes for 4th graders Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 days ago Monday Saving Monday: Free passes for 4th graders 0

EVERY MONDAY IS MONEY SAVING MONDAY AT DENVER7, THIS WEEK'S DEALS ARE FOR FAMILIES WITH A 4TH GRADER, ESPECIALLY GREAT FOR SUMMER. A FREE NATIONAL PARK PASS AND A FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP TO THE HISTORY COLORADO MUSEUM.







