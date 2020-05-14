Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment
Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment

Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment

There are over 10 million coronavirus cases worldwide with over 500,000 deaths.

Here's what you need to know.

uziel

Roy Edwards RT @TheStreet: Gilead's remdesivir is priced at $390 a vial for the U.S. government, $520 a vial for private insurance in U.S. meaning a 5-…

TheStreet

TheStreet Gilead's remdesivir is priced at $390 a vial for the U.S. government, $520 a vial for private insurance in U.S. mea…

davidschull

David Schull RT @AnjKhem: Gilead announces US price for remdesivir: -government price of $390 per vial -private insurance will be $520 per vial At thi…

AnjKhem

Anjalee Khemlani Gilead announces US price for remdesivir: -government price of $390 per vial -private insurance will be $520 per v…

angela_dummett

Angela dummett RT @jaysanchezdorta: Sure, in conjunction with the publicists, reporters and bureaucrats also hired by Big Pharma to put just the right spi… 6 days ago

whonehru

Who_Nehru RT @moneycontrolcom: #COVID19 treatment | Here's the latest update on #Remdesivir. Share your views 👇 #Coronavirus #Gilead @GileadScience…

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #COVID19 treatment | Here's the latest update on #Remdesivir. Share your views 👇 #Coronavirus #Gilead…

ApkaKhidmatgaar

Khidmatgaar #Update "Gilead to Test a Version of Remdesivir That Can Be Inhaled" by BY KATHERINE J. WU via #NYT


