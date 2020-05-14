Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment
Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment
There are over 10 million coronavirus cases worldwide with over 500,000 deaths.
Here's what you need to know.
