Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment There are over 10 million coronavirus cases worldwide with over 500,000 deaths. Here's what you need to know. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Roy Edwards RT @TheStreet: Gilead's remdesivir is priced at $390 a vial for the U.S. government, $520 a vial for private insurance in U.S. meaning a 5-… 18 seconds ago TheStreet Gilead's remdesivir is priced at $390 a vial for the U.S. government, $520 a vial for private insurance in U.S. mea… https://t.co/JKbT6Uq70P 1 minute ago David Schull RT @AnjKhem: Gilead announces US price for remdesivir: -government price of $390 per vial -private insurance will be $520 per vial At thi… 39 minutes ago Anjalee Khemlani Gilead announces US price for remdesivir: -government price of $390 per vial -private insurance will be $520 per v… https://t.co/T6VQGRHzzN 1 hour ago Angela dummett RT @jaysanchezdorta: Sure, in conjunction with the publicists, reporters and bureaucrats also hired by Big Pharma to put just the right spi… 6 days ago Who_Nehru RT @moneycontrolcom: #COVID19 treatment | Here's the latest update on #Remdesivir. Share your views 👇 #Coronavirus #Gilead @GileadScience… 6 days ago moneycontrol #COVID19 treatment | Here's the latest update on #Remdesivir. Share your views 👇 #Coronavirus #Gilead… https://t.co/fAtfR0M5ue 6 days ago Khidmatgaar #Update "Gilead to Test a Version of Remdesivir That Can Be Inhaled" by BY KATHERINE J. WU via #NYT https://t.co/Zfd9KiKLDq 1 week ago