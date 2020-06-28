Trending: Beyonce
Beyonce will debut a new visual album entitled "Black is King" on July 31st.
Beyonce dédie son BET Award au mouvement Black Lives MatterAlors qu'elle recevait un prix humanitaire aux BET Awards, la star a tenu à dédier son trophée au mouvement "Black Lives Matter" ainsi qu'à "ses frères et soeurs" qui manifestent pour changer les..
Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movementBeyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian Award to the Black Lives Matter movement and her "brothers and sisters" who have been "marching and fighting for..
Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.