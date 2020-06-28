Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Beyonce
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Trending: Beyonce

Trending: Beyonce

Beyonce will debut a new visual album entitled "Black is King" on July 31st.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Beyonce Urges Fans to 'Dismantle A Racist & Unequal System' During Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech at BET Awards 2020

Beyonce received a huge honor at the 2020 BET Awards! The 38-year-old entertainer was the recipient...
Just Jared - Published

'Black is King' Directed & Written by Beyonce Will Be Released on Disney Plus!

Beyonce is releasing a new movie on Disney+! It has been announced that the 38-year-old entertainer...
Just Jared - Published

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Song with Mom Beyonce!

Blue Ivy Carter is a winner! The 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z won her first BET award at...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beyonce dédie son BET Award au mouvement Black Lives Matter [Video]

Beyonce dédie son BET Award au mouvement Black Lives Matter

Alors qu'elle recevait un prix humanitaire aux BET Awards, la star a tenu à dédier son trophée au mouvement "Black Lives Matter" ainsi qu'à "ses frères et soeurs" qui manifestent pour changer les..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movement

Beyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian Award to the Black Lives Matter movement and her "brothers and sisters" who have been "marching and fighting for..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+ [Video]

Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+

Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published