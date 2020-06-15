Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News

The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin Again', the government said that movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Hitting out at the Congress for its criticism on issues of national security and economy, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the opposition party is unable to digest the fact that there is a strong government at the Centre which cannot be remote-controlled.

All four terrorists, who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi this morning, have been shot dead, police said.

The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told news agency Reuters.

The Delhi government will create a plasma bank to fight coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today , urging those who have recovered from the infection to donate plasma to help other patients.

