Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:34s - Published
The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin Again', the government said that movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

#Maharashtra #Coronavirus

