Labour Leader refutes criticism of Long-Bailey sacking

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey - saying the decision was about 'restoring trust' with Jewish communities after the former Shadow Education Secretary re-tweeted an article containing alleged anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Report by Connerv.

