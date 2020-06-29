St. Joseph Lemonade Stand (6-28-20)

This st.

Joseph girl didn't let a litlle heat stop her from raising money for a good cause today.

We stopped by candelynn silvey's lemonade stand today to help spread the word about her fundraiser.

Candelynn's family says she's been holding lemonade stands for the past three years but this year she's raising money to fund the city's new animal shelter.

Candelynn took some time to tell us about her love of animals.

(sot )...can get a home candelynn is charging 50 cents for a nice refreshing cup of lemonade, she says her goal is to raise $100 this summer.

