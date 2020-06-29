Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 Fun Facts about the real actress behind Riverdale's Veronica Lodge
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
3 Fun Facts about the real actress behind Riverdale's Veronica Lodge
Did you know that Camila Mendes is actually Brazilian?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this