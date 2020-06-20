Global  

New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada
New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada

New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada

The health department says the delay in lab reports is what lead to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases this weekend.

Saturday, 1,100 new cases were reported, the largest spike in cases in a single day.

