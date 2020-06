‘Modern, with minute details’: South Delhi DM on biggest Covid Care Centre Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:33s - Published 5 minutes ago ‘Modern, with minute details’: South Delhi DM on biggest Covid Care Centre South Delhi DM BM Mishra spoke on the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre & Hospital which was recently inaugurated. Mishra said the facility is a modern, state of the art hospital. The Covid care centre has a capacity of 10,000 beds. The facility was recently visited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Watch the video for more details. 0

