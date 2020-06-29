Global  

Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:48s
Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release

Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release

Protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 29 to campaign against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.

Protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 29 to campaign against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.

Assange did attend the hearing via video call from prison due to medical reasons.





