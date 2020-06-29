Protesters gather outside UK court demanding Julian Assange's release
Protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 29 to campaign against Julian Assange's extradition to the US.
Assange did attend the hearing via video call from prison due to medical reasons.
Michael migliaccio RT @tmj4: Protesters rallied outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse today ahead of MPD Officer Michael Mattioli's initial appearance in th… 5 days ago
TMJ4 News Protesters rallied outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse today ahead of MPD Officer Michael Mattioli's initial ap… https://t.co/dUUEENURd0 5 days ago
John Conner fans 🇺🇸 RT @DailyWorld24: Protesters Gather Outside Manhattan Housing Court for Cancel Rent Protest: Demonstrators gathered outside the New York Ci… 6 days ago
World News 24 Protesters Gather Outside Manhattan Housing Court for Cancel Rent Protest: Demonstrators gathered outside the New Y… https://t.co/ADJr1ZVlIE 6 days ago
Creating - Living life - Coffee RT @barbara_starr62: Protesters gather outside McQueen home where accused child***offender lives with mom ...you can be sure this man wil… 1 week ago
Barbara Starr 🌸 Protesters gather outside McQueen home where accused child***offender lives with mom ...you can be sure this man… https://t.co/LCBcyP3Fzq 1 week ago