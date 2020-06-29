Koffee With Karan show to be axed, Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 families in memory of Sushant
Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan which is infamous for breeding controversies to be scrapped.
On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star and friend, Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 families in his loving memory
Bhumi Pednekar charity tribute to Sushant Singh RajputActress Bhumi Pednekar will honour the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by feeding 550 impoverished families.