Koffee With Karan show to be axed, Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 families in memory of Sushant

Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan which is infamous for breeding controversies to be scrapped.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star and friend, Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 families in his loving memory