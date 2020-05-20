Former French PM Francois Fillon handed prison sentence for fraud

|
François Fillon Prime Minister of France (2007–2012)
Former French PM François Fillon sentenced to prison over 'fake jobs' scandal
French court finds ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of fraudThe verdict comes three years after Fillon's presidential campaign took a nosedive, after being accused of using public funds to pay his wife to work a fake job...
