Former French PM Francois Fillon handed prison sentence for fraud
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has been handed a five-year prison sentence for fraud.

Former French PM François Fillon sentenced to prison over 'fake jobs' scandal [Video]

The scandal involving his wife Penelope demolished his 2017 presidential bid.View on euronews

French court finds ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of fraud

 The verdict comes three years after Fillon's presidential campaign took a nosedive, after being accused of using public funds to pay his wife to work a fake job...
French ex-PM Fillon and wife guilty in 'fake jobs' scandal

 Ex-French PM François Fillon and his Welsh wife Penelope found guilty over "fake jobs" scandal.
