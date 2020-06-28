Global  

Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album To Debut July 31
Queen Bey has announced she will be releasing a new visual album next month.

According to CNN, "Black is King" will debut on Disney+ on July 31.

It will be based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of "The Lion King".

The visual album will include appearances from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z among others.

Producers said; "'Black Is King' is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture".

The trailer for "Black is King" is currently on Beyoncé's website.

