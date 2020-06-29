Beyoncé widmet BET-Preis der Black Lives Matter-Bewegung
Die Sängerin gehörte zu den großen Gewinnern der BET-Awards, und sie widmete ihren humanitären Preis der Black Lives Matter-Bewegung.
Beyonce dédie son BET Award au mouvement Black Lives MatterAlors qu'elle recevait un prix humanitaire aux BET Awards, la star a tenu à dédier son trophée au mouvement "Black Lives Matter" ainsi qu'à "ses frères et soeurs" qui manifestent pour changer les..
Beyoncé encabeça lista de vencedores do BET AwardsA musa dedicou seu prêmio humanitário ao movimento Black Lives Matter
Beyonce dedicates BET Award to Black Lives Matter movementBeyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian Award to the Black Lives Matter movement and her "brothers and sisters" who have been "marching and fighting for..