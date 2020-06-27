Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United.
Solskjaer confirms Gomes exitManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Greenwood is set to leave the club when his contract expries on Tuesday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forwardMan United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.
Ole: We need to start winning thingsManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team need to start winnings things or at least reach finals.