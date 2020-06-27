Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to confirm Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes will leave Red Devils on Tuesday amid Chelsea links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared to confirm Angel Gomes’ Manchester United career is over. The Red...
talkSPORT - Published

Angel Gomes expected to leave Man Utd - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes is likely to leave...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •DNADaily Star




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer confirms Gomes exit [Video]

Solskjaer confirms Gomes exit

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Greenwood is set to leave the club when his contract expries on Tuesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Winning trophies is key to club culture going forward

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's "important" his side has made it through to the semi-final of the FA cup, after a last minute winner from defender Harry Maguire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Ole: We need to start winning things [Video]

Ole: We need to start winning things

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team need to start winnings things or at least reach finals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published