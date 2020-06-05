Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its policy school due to the former president’s promotion of “racist thinking and policies."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump rules out major police overhaul [Video]

Trump rules out major police overhaul

President Donald Trump has rejected talk of a major overhaul of police in the US, despite a Democratic push for wholesale change. Democrats have called for thorough change following major protests over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support [Video]

Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support

President Trump lashed out at Colin Powell.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published
Obama Urges US Mayors To Look Over Police Policies [Video]

Obama Urges US Mayors To Look Over Police Policies

Former President Barack Obama spoke out about the protests taking over several U.S. cities. He urged every American mayor to review their police department’s use-of-force policies. Obama said these..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published