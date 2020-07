Top 10 Best Changes in Movie Remakes Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:01s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Best Changes in Movie Remakes The best changes in movie remakes prove that sometimes you can outdo the original. For this list, we’re looking at changes made in movie remakes that actually improved on the original. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The best changes in movie remakes prove that sometimes you can outdo the original. For this list, we’re looking at changes made in movie remakes that actually improved on the original. Our countdown includes “The Ring,” “King Kong,” “Scarface,” and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Christian Watched the live-action Aladdin for the first time, and I enjoyed it more than I expected. It was true to the origi… https://t.co/kSMAfYS2gM 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Spy Kids Franchise Movie Moments



These "Spy Kids" franchise movie moments will bring our your inner child and spy. For this list, we’ll be looking back at our favorite moments from the "Spy Kids" film series that captured our.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:00 Published 2 days ago Top 20 Hidden Celebrity Movie Cameos You Missed



These actors stole the show, even if we didn’t realize it. For this list, we’ll be looking at stars who made cameos in movies without the audience even noticing. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 20:08 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Dance Battle Scenes in Movies



Prepared to get served with these dance battle scenes in movies. For this list, we’ll be taking a look at some of the more iconic and/or memorable moments in films that showcase dance-fighting at its.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:21 Published 1 week ago