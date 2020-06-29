Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson's name from its policy school due to the former president's promotion of "racist thinking and policies." Trump wrote in a tweet, "Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center.

Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport.

Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity!" NPR reports the change was approved by the university's Board of Trustees on Saturday.

NPR also states that "trustees said long-standing questions over Wilson's history of supporting segregationist policies were 'made more urgent' by the recent high-profile killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks."