Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty On Monday
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty On Monday
Joseph DeAngelo was arrested after a decades-long search.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators later...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty [Video]

California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

FOX40 News at 5

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:21Published
Accused East Area Rapist Set To Plead Guilty Monday [Video]

Accused East Area Rapist Set To Plead Guilty Monday

Joseph DeAngelo faces 26 counts, including murders and kidnappings, and is expected to admit to over 60 rapes.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:09Published
Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty [Video]

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published