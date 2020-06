Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Prostitution Case Heads To Appellate Court Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published 8 minutes ago Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Prostitution Case Heads To Appellate Court In an effort to save their prostitution case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, prosecutors will ague to an appeals court this week that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend