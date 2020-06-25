Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All 4 Ex-Officers In George Floyd’s Death To Appear For 2nd Pretrial Hearings
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:11s - Published
All 4 Ex-Officers In George Floyd’s Death To Appear For 2nd Pretrial Hearings

All 4 Ex-Officers In George Floyd’s Death To Appear For 2nd Pretrial Hearings

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due court Monday.

(1:11) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 29, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Judge rejects cameras for ex-cops’ hearings in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge on Friday rejected allowing cameras in the court for pretrial...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

L_Hill_99

Lee Hill RT @AttorneyCrump: George Floyd’s death should’ve been a WAKE UP call to police officers NATIONWIDE.. Yet they are STILL on our necks!! Sgt… 2 seconds ago

whatnowgenis

m RT @joshscampbell: Happening soon: Four officers charged in the murder case of George Floyd will face a judge in a downtown Minneapolis cou… 2 seconds ago

RY2Sweet

Ryanafc2Sweet RT @RosemaryDiaz13: SINCE THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, 💔18 AMERICAN POLICE OFFICERS HAVE BEEN MURDERED! 💔OVER 800 INJURED & 💔1 OFFICER HAS BE… 11 seconds ago

Joanna_Grace21

Joanna Marie RT @TODAYshow: The four police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis will face a judge this morning. "If convicted… 27 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ruling Nixes Cameras At Preliminary Hearing In George Floyd's Death [Video]

Ruling Nixes Cameras At Preliminary Hearing In George Floyd's Death

WCCO and other media outlets requested cameras be allowed, and the officers attorney's want them too. Today they filed a motion, calling them necessary for their clients to get a fair trial, Jennifer..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:16Published
Senate Hearings Aim To Fix Blame For Destructive Riots [Video]

Senate Hearings Aim To Fix Blame For Destructive Riots

State Sen. Paul Gazelka has announced hearings to determine who’s responsible for allowing the violence and destruction in the Twin Cities to happen in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:19Published
Senate GOP Calls For Accountability After Twin Cities Unrest [Video]

Senate GOP Calls For Accountability After Twin Cities Unrest

Republican hearings will start next week and Republicans say they want answers to who allowed looters to go on rampages in the days after George Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (1:39). WCCO 4 News..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:39Published