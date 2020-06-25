All 4 Ex-Officers In George Floyd’s Death To Appear For 2nd Pretrial Hearings Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:11s - Published 6 minutes ago All 4 Ex-Officers In George Floyd’s Death To Appear For 2nd Pretrial Hearings All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due court Monday. (1:11) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 29, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Lee Hill RT @AttorneyCrump: George Floyd’s death should’ve been a WAKE UP call to police officers NATIONWIDE.. Yet they are STILL on our necks!! Sgt… 2 seconds ago m RT @joshscampbell: Happening soon: Four officers charged in the murder case of George Floyd will face a judge in a downtown Minneapolis cou… 2 seconds ago Ryanafc2Sweet RT @RosemaryDiaz13: SINCE THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, 💔18 AMERICAN POLICE OFFICERS HAVE BEEN MURDERED! 💔OVER 800 INJURED & 💔1 OFFICER HAS BE… 11 seconds ago Joanna Marie RT @TODAYshow: The four police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis will face a judge this morning. "If convicted… 27 seconds ago