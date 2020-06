Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases in Leicester and there have been suggestions a stricter local lockdown might be necessary.

