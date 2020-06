Sleeping child killed in shooting in Kansas City Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:44s - Published 48 seconds ago Sleeping child killed in shooting in Kansas City 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FAMILY TODAY FIRST THOUGH.WE DO WANT TO GET TO BREAKINGNEWS THIS MORNING A YOUNG BOY ISDEAD AFTER HE WAS SHOT WHILEASLEEP IN HIS BED INSIDE AKANSAS CITY APARTMENT KMBC 9S.MATT EVANS IS LIVE NEAR 63RD INTHE PASEO WITH THE LATEST UPDATEFROM POLICE, MAN.A CODA, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURIPOLICE TRYING TO REALLY PIECETOGETHER EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENEDHERE EARLIER ON THIS MORNING ATTHESE APARTMENTS NEAR 63RD ANDTHE PASEO YOU CAN SEE WHEREPOLICE HAVE AN APARTMENT AREAROPE OUT.THIS IS WHERE THAT SHOOTINGHAPPENED EARLIER THIS MORNING.I JUST ABOUT 2:30 IN THEMORNING.THAT’S WHEN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI POLICE WERE CALLED HEREON THAT SHOOTING CALL AND WHENPOLICE WERE ON THEIR WAY TO THISAPARTMENT COMPLEX NEAR A BUSHMANAND CITADEL DRIVE, THEY WE’REACTUALLY INFORMED THAT THERE WASA YOUNG BOY YOUNGER THAN 10YEARS OLD THAT WAS RECENTLYDRIVEN TO THE HOSPITAL BY AFAMILY MEMBER.WE ARE TOLD THAT THAT DEAD BOY.I DID DIED AT THE HOSPITAL ANDAS FAR AS EXACTLY WHAT LED UP TOHIS DEATH WHAT LED UP TO THISSHOOTING THAT IS SOMETHING THATPOLICE ARE WORKING VERYDILIGENTLY AT THIS MORNING.WE KNOW THAT THAT YOUNG BOY WASASLEEP IN HIS BED WHEN SEVERALSHOTS WERE FIRED INSIDE HISAPARTMENT AND SOME OF THAT DEGUNFIRE.DRUGGED HIM AND KILLED HIM THEREWERE SEVERAL OTHER PEOPLE INSIDETHE APARTMENT AT THE TIME.EVERYONE WAS ASLEEP, BUT THEYDID REPORT HEARING SEVERALGUNSHOTS.SO AGAIN POLICE WORKING TO TALKTO THE WITNESSES AT THE SCENEWORKING TO TRY AND SEE IFTHERE’S ANY KIND OF SURVEILLANCEVIDEO AT THIS APARTMENT COMPLEXAND EXACTLY WHAT THEY CAN DO TOPIECE THIS TOGETHER AND TRY ANDFIGURE OUT WHAT HAPPENED HERE.WE CAN TELL YOU THIS IS NOWKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI







