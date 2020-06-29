Global
Nitin Menon promoted to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, becomes youngest Indian to do so
Nitin Menon promoted to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, becomes youngest Indian to do so
Nitin Menon promoted to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, becomes youngest Indian to do so
Nitin Menon promoted to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, becomes youngest Indian to do so
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest umpire to enter Elite Panel
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian umpire Nitin Menon , on Monday, became the youngest ever to be included...
India's Nitin Menon included in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for season 2020-21
India's Nitin Menon has been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season...
