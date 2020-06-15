Rightwing protesters clash with police in London

Rightwing demonstrators, who announced they would turn out on Saturday to protect London's monuments from anti-racism protesters, were involved in scuffles with police outside Parliament.

In and around Parliament Square, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, chanting 'England, England' and describing themselves as patriots, gathered alongside military veterans at the Cenotaph war memorial.

The group sang songs in support of rightwing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson.

'Winston Churchill, he's one of our own,' they also chanted, near his statue which last weekend was sprayed with graffiti reading 'Churchill was a racist'.