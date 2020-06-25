Black Bear and Cubs Play Around in Back Yard
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:28s - Published
2 weeks ago
Black Bear and Cubs Play Around in Back Yard
Occurred on May 26, 2020 / Wasagaming, Manitoba, Canada Info from Licensor: "The Video was made just outside my Mom and stepdads house.
Early spring the female was seen often wondering around the yard and soon brought the 2 cubs to explore.
They live right close to the border of Clear Lake national park in Manitoba, Canada.
The bears visit often."
