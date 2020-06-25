Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Bear and Cubs Play Around in Back Yard
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Black Bear and Cubs Play Around in Back Yard

Black Bear and Cubs Play Around in Back Yard

Occurred on May 26, 2020 / Wasagaming, Manitoba, Canada Info from Licensor: "The Video was made just outside my Mom and stepdads house.

Early spring the female was seen often wondering around the yard and soon brought the 2 cubs to explore.

They live right close to the border of Clear Lake national park in Manitoba, Canada.

The bears visit often."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KristiSGeorge

Kristi George 24-sec video: While mama bear & a 3rd cub wait below, a pair of black bear cubs play-fight on a cabin deck in the T… https://t.co/UU9fU3dCjT 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Baby Bear Day Care [Video]

Baby Bear Day Care

Occurred on July 8, 2020 / Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "Apparently my yard has become a Baby Bear Day Care since this Mama Bear has been bringing her cubs over to play on my..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:09Published
Mama Bear Brings Her Baby Cubs to Check Out Hammock [Video]

Mama Bear Brings Her Baby Cubs to Check Out Hammock

Occurred on June 29, 2020 / Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I was standing on my back deck one night, when I heard a rustling in the woods. I thought maybe it was a deer, but out..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:40Published
Mama Bear with Cubs Bluff Charges Deck [Video]

Mama Bear with Cubs Bluff Charges Deck

Occurred on June 21, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "A mother bear and her 2 year olds were tracking a momma moose and her baby strolled through the yard while on the hunt for the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:22Published