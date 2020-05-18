Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published
4 minutes ago
Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient
Gilead Sciences announced on Monday that it has set a price for Remdesivir, a drug that’s shown success in reducing the duration of some COVID-19 cases.
Related news from verified sources
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced it will charge thousands of dollars for its...
Proactive Investors - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
Remdesivir — the only drug authorized by federal regulators to treat Covid-19 patients during the...
bizjournals - Published
34 minutes ago
Gilead Sciences Inc. is prepping to launch clinical trials of an inhaled form of its...
bizjournals - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources