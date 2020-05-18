Global  

Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient
Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient

Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir To Cost $2,340-$3,120 Per Patient

Gilead Sciences announced on Monday that it has set a price for Remdesivir, a drug that’s shown success in reducing the duration of some COVID-19 cases.

Gilead slaps multi-thousand-dollar price tag on coronavirus treatment remdesivir

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced it will charge thousands of dollars for its...
Gilead prices remdesivir, the only drug greenlighted to treat Covid

Remdesivir — the only drug authorized by federal regulators to treat Covid-19 patients during the...
Gilead to start trial of inhaled version of Covid-fighting remdesivir

Gilead Sciences Inc. is prepping to launch clinical trials of an inhaled form of its...
