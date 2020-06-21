Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 500,000
Johns Hopkins university confirms that the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 worldwide has passed 500,000, shortly after the official number of those who have been infected passed 10 million.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of..