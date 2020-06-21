Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 500,000
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 500,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide deaths exceed 500,000

Johns Hopkins university confirms that the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 worldwide has passed 500,000, shortly after the official number of those who have been infected passed 10 million.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

By the numbers: Coronavirus cases up in Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday released numbers about the coronavirus in the state....
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Coronavirus statistics: Latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths https://t.co/5rYO0lKOxZ https://t.co/nxNOG8DRr2 32 minutes ago

unagolfdii

dgii @girrafewithagun @Swabcraft @LopEar111 @Charles39748520 @Kcricci1 @CATnOATS @Jillie_Alexis You reading the same num… https://t.co/V0eVMWS7C4 1 hour ago

wlsam890

WLS-AM 890 Coronavirus numbers continue to soar. https://t.co/TJU4I1KJyz 3 hours ago

NFG_Liberals

No_Political_Sanity RT @CanAditude: Has everyone realized yet that the numbers of: Suicides Overdoses Unchecked medical conditions like heart attacks, cancers… 4 hours ago

LESLIESPARZA

LESLIE ESPARZA Far from beaten. 500 thousand deaths and 10 million infected worldwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic says… https://t.co/2UeXByEJPl 11 hours ago

TorontoTarun

Tarun RT @GETAnalysis: These grim figures are only the '#Officially #reported' numbers, the real #tally which is estimated to be far higher by #e… 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Clark County | June 22 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Clark County | June 22

The Southern Nevada Health District updated its COVID-19 numbers this morning. In Clark County, there are now 288 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Lowest number of daily deaths in UK since mid-March [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Lowest number of daily deaths in UK since mid-March

The Department of Health has said that as of 9am on June 22,305,289 people have tested positive for coronavirus. As of 5pm on June 21, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases [Video]

COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published