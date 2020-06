Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. Edward Baran reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend