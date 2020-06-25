What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?
Travellers could soon be jetting off abroad on quarantine-free summer holidays, as the Government confirmed changes will be announced soon to the blanket travel ban.
Philip Thousands of redundancies have just been announced. Don't go abroad, holiday in the UK and protect British jobs.… https://t.co/QOvq8pb0JX 1 day ago
qwerty What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0jS5ARWv1e 6 days ago
Jonathan Knight RT @standardnews: What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 6 days ago
Evening Standard What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 6 days ago
Evening Express What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/JKJO7ihizp https://t.co/eUqgpy99q9 6 days ago
Chris RT @GreaterSurely: Deluded yes man / Transport Secretary @grantshapps said air bridges would only be agreed with countries which have a cor… 6 days ago
🕷greater.expectations.surely🕷 #the513million Deluded yes man / Transport Secretary @grantshapps said air bridges would only be agreed with countries which have… https://t.co/CY8AKgUrjv 6 days ago
Andreas Phanopoulos @ConradGoodwin Seems unlikely they’ll be opening an ‘air bridge’ which I think means you can only travel if it’s es… https://t.co/d3U6Q0Jkdz 6 days ago
Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolicThe British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine..
Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experienceWales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.When asked about the issue of air bridges and border..
UK to nix quarantine for 75 nations - TelegraphThe UK is set to scrap quarantine plans for 75 countries, according the Daily Telegraph newspaper. Julian Satterthwaite reports.