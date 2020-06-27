What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?
Travellers could soon be jetting off abroad on quarantine-free summer holidays, as the Government confirmed changes will be announced soon to the blanket travel ban.
qwerty What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0jS5ARWv1e 2 days ago
Jonathan Knight RT @standardnews: What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 2 days ago
Evening Standard What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 2 days ago
Evening Express What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/JKJO7ihizp https://t.co/eUqgpy99q9 2 days ago
🕷greater.expectations.surely🕷 #the513million Deluded yes man / Transport Secretary @grantshapps said air bridges would only be agreed with countries which have… https://t.co/CY8AKgUrjv 2 days ago
Andreas Phanopoulos @ConradGoodwin Seems unlikely they’ll be opening an ‘air bridge’ which I think means you can only travel if it’s es… https://t.co/d3U6Q0Jkdz 2 days ago
Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Brits are eagerly awaiting a government announcement on Monday which could save summer holidays following… https://t.co/rnvvzhL98Q 2 days ago
Rosario Palumbo RT @euronews: Brits are eagerly awaiting a government announcement on Monday which could save summer holidays following the coronavirus pan… 3 days ago
Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroadForeign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations...