Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?

What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included?

Travellers could soon be jetting off abroad on quarantine-free summer holidays, as the Government confirmed changes will be announced soon to the blanket travel ban.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

qwerty14117587

qwerty What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0jS5ARWv1e 2 days ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight RT @standardnews: What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 2 days ago

standardnews

Evening Standard What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/0YHgwQ4b8Q 2 days ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express What are air bridges and which holiday destinations could be included? https://t.co/JKJO7ihizp https://t.co/eUqgpy99q9 2 days ago

GreaterSurely

🕷greater.expectations.surely🕷 #the513million Deluded yes man / Transport Secretary @grantshapps said air bridges would only be agreed with countries which have… https://t.co/CY8AKgUrjv 2 days ago

andreasinthesky

Andreas Phanopoulos @ConradGoodwin Seems unlikely they’ll be opening an ‘air bridge’ which I think means you can only travel if it’s es… https://t.co/d3U6Q0Jkdz 2 days ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Brits are eagerly awaiting a government announcement on Monday which could save summer holidays following… https://t.co/rnvvzhL98Q 2 days ago

RosPalumbo

Rosario Palumbo RT @euronews: Brits are eagerly awaiting a government announcement on Monday which could save summer holidays following the coronavirus pan… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroad [Video]

Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroad

Foreign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published